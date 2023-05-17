An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?

Blind Plea takes listeners inside the case of Deven Grey, a then 25-year-old mother who claimed she fatally shot her abusive boyfriend, John Vance, in self-defense

By
Published on May 17, 2023 09:15 AM
Deven Grey
Deven Grey. Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

A new 10-part podcast examines the case of a young Black mom who claimed she shot and killed her allegedly abusive White boyfriend in self-defense, and the justice system that sent her to prison.

Blind Plea by Lemonada Media premieres May 17 and streams wherever podcasts are available. It's hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist Liz Flock, who takes listeners inside the case of Deven Grey, a then 25-year-old mother who fatally shot her boyfriend, John Vance.

Following the shooting on Dec. 12, 2017, Grey called 911 from the couple's rural Shelby County, Ala., mobile home.

"Me and my boyfriend were just fighting, and I just shot him, and I think he's dead," Grey said in the 911 call heard in the trailer for Blind Plea.

During the investigation, Grey told investigators that Vance, 31, was extremely violent throughout their relationship and that she had "tried to call the cops on him several times" and "got hit every time," she's heard saying.

"I saw the gun and I saw him. And I was just like, 'I've had enough of this,'" Grey said in the trailer.

Although she was initially charged with murder, Grey subsequently took a blind plea — a guilty plea without an agreed-upon sentence — for manslaughter. She was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the press release for the podcast, Grey is a "Black woman who shot and killed a White man in Alabama" who "did the only thing she could: She took the plea. Deven's sentence became the final link in a chain of deceit, haunted land, generational trauma, false identity, a deadly love triangle, and a broken justice system."

Jail records indicate Grey was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2020 and was denied parole a year later. Her minimum release date is April 19, 2024.

Blind Plea, a 10-part podcast by Lemonada Media, premieres May 17 and streams wherever you get your podcasts.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

