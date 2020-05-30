Detroit Man, 21, Dies After Shooter Driving a Van Fired Into Crowd of Protesters

A 21-year-old man in Detroit, Michigan, was shot and killed when an unknown suspect fired shots into an occupied car on Friday night.

The unidentified victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. local time when a man approached a silver Dodge Caliber, occupied by the victim and two other men, and fired shots into the vehicle, police said in a Saturday statement, according to CBS News.

All three men fled, but the shooter continued to fire bullets and killed the 21-year-old, who was driving the car.

The victim from Eastpointe was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred downtown where protests against police brutality were taking place. Police have not confirmed whether the victim was part of the protests.

Image zoom Protests in Detroit Friday

The protests came in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Though the epicenter of the unrest remains in Minneapolis, protests have erupted in cities across the U.S., including Detroit, where about 1,500 people gathered on Friday.

In a Facebook Live at 10:22 p.m., Police Chief James Craig said nine people had been arrested, the Detroit Free Press reported. By the end of the night, dozens more were arrested, according to the outlet.

Craig added that some police officers had been attacked and one command officer was struck with a rock and taken to the hospital.

“I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe,” Craig said.

Image zoom Protests in Detroit Friday

Earlier that same day, Craig spoke out against Chauvin, who has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The cases of three other police officers present at the time of Floyd's May 25 death are still under investigation.

“Given what I saw in the video, the fact that this officer allegedly murdered. There was clear evidence to suggest there was probable cause to arrest this officer for murder,” Craig said Thursday, according to local news station WDET.