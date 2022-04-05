Detroit Man Allegedly Killed Younger Stepbrother, Told Mom He Died of Overdose
A 32-year-old Michigan man has been accused of fatally shooting his brother and later telling his mother that the sibling had overdosed.
According to Detroit Police, Christopher Johnson, Jr., has been charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon in or at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearms.
Authorities allege that Johnson shot his 22-year-old brother to death early on the morning of March 31.
"The shooting happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 11700 block of Sussex following a verbal dispute," the statement reads.
Johnson was arrested over the weekend following a brief manhunt for him. He was denied bond during a court hearing held Monday.
The judge, reports FOX 2, said during the hearing that Johnson allegedly told his mother his brother had died from a drug overdose.
The station further reports the judge said Johnson allegedly tried to cover up his crime before he got caught, calling his actions "very concerning."
Johnson has not entered pleas. It was unclear whether he retained legal representation.
Anyone with information about this fatal incident is urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.