Girl, 7, Killed and 8-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Detroit Shooting

A shooting following an argument near a Detroit home Sunday night left a 7-year-old girl dead and an 8-year-old girl in critical condition, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells PEOPLE that shots came through the windows of a Detroit home at around 8:30 p.m. following an argument inside the residence.

Seven-year-old Chanel Berry and Ellen Garjo were both struck. Berry died later at a hospital and Garjo was listed in “very critical condition”, according to the department spokesperson.

The two girls were playing with their Christmas toys at the time.

Police say 23-year-old Sharonda Benson argued with Garjo’s mother before leaving the home and threatening to return, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

“This started over some family drama,” Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt told The Detroit News of the shooting. “There was a family gathering, the new girlfriend confronted the old one, and said, ‘I’ll be back.’ ”

“A few minutes later, shots were fired, and we’ve got a 7-year-old girl dead,” Dulont added.

The spokesperson tells PEOPLE that there are two suspects in custody and The Detroit News reports that Sharonda Benson turned herself in early Monday.

Berry’s mother, Kiana Johnson, spoke through tears as she told Fox 2 of her daughter’s death.

“My baby died in my arms,” Johnson said. “My baby was down, I came to pick my baby up in my arms and my baby died in my arms.”

She told CBS that she has three other children, all boys, adding “[Chanel] was my only daughter, that was my only daughter.”

At a news conference, Police Chief James Craig described the shooting as “tragic” and “senseless.”

“People get to argue, but they don’t get to use this kind of response to resolve whatever their differences are,” he said.