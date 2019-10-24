'Greatest Mother Any Child Could Ask For' Is Killed After Suspect Kicks in Door of Her Ohio Home

Image zoom Destiny Penny of Ohio Facebook

A young Ohio mother of four is dead after her door was kicked in and she was shot to death, say authorities.

On Tuesday morning, Destiny Penny, 26, was killed inside her apartment on Main Street in Wellsville, a tiny village of about 3,500 along the Ohio River on the West Virginia border.

An as-yet unknown assailant kicked down the door of her apartment at about 10:15 a.m., Wellsville Police Chief Ed Wilson tells PEOPLE.

Two of Penny’s four children were upstairs with another adult when their mother was shot, he says. They were unharmed, he said.

“I don’t think they knew what happened,” Wilson says.

“We have evidence that she was shot and we have a small handgun,” Wilson says, adding that he was waiting for forensics and that no arrests have been made.

“But we’ve got a person of interest,” says Wilson. “This should be wrapped up soon.”

He says the person of interest has been arrested on other charges.

Penny’s brother, Travis Sullivan, is devastated by his sister’s death.

“She was the greatest mother any child could ask for,” he told local station 21 News. “She loved her kids more than life itself, all four of them, and she was one of the sweetest people you could meet. She had a heart of gold, would do anything for anyone and help anyone that needed it. She loved her family and we all loved her.

“Twenty-six is way too young to go,” he added. “I hope they find the one responsible and give my sister some justice. She didn’t deserve to die at 26, and her four kids didn’t deserve to lose their mother.”

Penny worked at a local restaurant called Some Place Else at the Paddle Wheel Restaurant, which is holding a fundraiser to help defray funeral expenses.

Her friends are in shock.

“She left her four babies behind,” Jessica Cox, told local station WTRF. “How could anyone do that to her?”

“She always made someone smile and laugh,” Cox continued through tears. “If you were having a bad day, she would cheer you up. She’s an angel up there with the Lord now,” Cox added. “The Lord must’ve needed her.”

On Wednesday, her loved ones held a candlelight vigil for her.

“She’s gone now forever,” her aunt, Rolanda Plum, told 21 News. “Forever’s a long time…”