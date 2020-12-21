Alabama Nursing Student Is Fatally Shot Outside Campus Student Center: ‘Sweet, Sweet Soul’

Destiny Danielle Washington, 20, was allegedly shot during a meeting with a suspect to sell headphones, police said

An Alabama college student was fatally shot Thursday night after she and a friend arranged to meet with an unidentified suspect to sell a pair of AirPods for $100.

The victim, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 20-year-old Destiny Danielle Washington of Trussville, was a nursing student completing classes at Lawson State Community College through a joint admission program with the University of Alabama Birmingham, reports AL.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The UAB Police and Public Safety department said the victim was allegedly shot in a parking lot outside of the Hill Student Center on campus by an unnamed suspect, after the victim and a friend had arranged to meet with the suspect to sell the headphones, according to a news release.

UAB police were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. to Children's Hospital following a report about the victim, who had been transported by private vehicle and died at the hospital.

The suspect has not been named or arrested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Destiny was one of those students that always tried to help out,” said Melanie Gaines, who taught Washington at Clay-Chalkville High School, reports the Trussville Tribune. “She is one of those that always stayed with you.”

Another staff member at the school, Principal Michael Lee, told AL.com: “The thing I remember most about Destiny was her smile. She was a sweet, sweet soul.”

In high school, the student-athlete played basketball and volleyball, and was a member of the National Honor Society, the staff members said.

“We love all of our students,’' Lee said, “but she was one of those special ones.”

A statement released by UAB following the shooting said in part, "We are devastated."

Police said the investigation, which is ongoing, showed the victim was shot while inside a vehicle.

Family members said Washington was on track to become a registered nurse next May, reports the Trussville Tribune.

“It was her resolve to be successful,” said Gaines. “She knew what she wanted to do and worked hard to be able to go to college and go into this nursing program. She never wavered on what she wanted.”