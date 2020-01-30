Desperate Search for Fla. Baby After Dad Suspected of Killing Child's Mom, 2 Relatives Kills Himself

Andrew Caballeiro Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

In Florida, the search has intensified for newborn Andrew Caballeiro after authorities discovered the baby’s apparent abductor — his father, Ernesto Caballeiro — dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

PEOPLE confirms the remains of Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, were found in a white passenger van that had been parked in a rural wooded area just north of Tampa.

Police checked on the van after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Inside the van, police found a pacifier but no other signs of Andrew, who is only a week old.

Investigators began searching for Andrew on Tuesday, after the slain bodies of his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found in a Miami home. Search teams, utilizing bloodhounds, traversed the area immediately around the van, hoping to find the baby.

“A newborn, obviously without parental care, every minute counts,” Miami-Dade Detective Christopher Sowerby-Thomas told the Miami Herald. “That’s why we’re reaching out to hospitals, schools and other safe havens.”

Police have identified the three women presumably killed by Ernesto Caballeiro as Andrew’s 40-year-old mother, Ariety Garcia-Valdes; the baby’s grandmother, Isabela Valdes, who was 60; and his great-grandmother Lina Gonzalez, 84.

It remains unclear how they died or what may have driven Caballeiro to these violent acts.

RELATED: 3 Women Are Found Slain in Fla. Home — and Police Are Searching for 1-Week-Old Boy

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters an eyewitness claimed to have seen a blonde woman inside the van on the day Caballeiro’s remains were found.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, authorities said Andrew could be with the blond woman. But in a Facebook post on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said they now believe the woman was not involved in the case, and had only “checked on the vehicle” after Caballeiro’s suicide. The office also said, “The most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami Dade County at this time.”

Investigators also provided further details on the white van, hoping members of the public will come forward with information on potential sightings. They want to know where the van was and when, hoping these details may lead them to the missing infant.

🚨 We are urging the community to contact police if they have any knowledge of an infant that has been recently surrendered at a safe haven location. If you have any information regarding the infants whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/zGU0cAt6B5 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 30, 2020

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The van, which was registered to Caballeiro, is a 2001 Chevrolet Express adorned with a decal for “Nesty School Services” and the words “Caution: Transporting Children” on the back left door.

The bumper had a “FeelTheBern” sticker, and police corrected the tag number, which is KUSK23.

Caballeiro, according to the Miami Herald, owned Nesty School Services, which transported students to and from about a dozen schools in the Miami area.

Anyone with information about the missing baby or the white van should call 911 immediately.