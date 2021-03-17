Quarterback Deshaun Watson Accused of Sexual Assault in Civil Suit

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said the sexual assault lawsuit was filed on behalf of a female masseuse

A Texas attorney posted on social media Tuesday that he filed a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told FOX 26 that the sexual assault lawsuit was filed on behalf of a female masseuse.

Buzbee said the 25-year-old "went too far" during a massage.

"I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power," Buzbee wrote in a Facebook post. "Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don't think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect."

Watson responded to the post on Twitter, denying any allegations of wrongdoing.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

Watson added: "Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Houston Texans responded to the civil suit in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the team's statement said. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."