Derick Dillard Attends Day 2 of Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial amid News Jill Duggar May Testify

Josh Duggar’s child sexual abuse material trial began on Tuesday, more than six months after his arrest

Derick Dillard was seen in court on Wednesday for the second day of his brother-in-law Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse material trial.

Derick sat next to Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, in the courtroom on Wednesday, arriving after opening arguments had ended, PEOPLE confirms. The pair appeared to be amicable and were speaking as they sat down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His appearance in court comes one day after it was revealed that his wife, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, could be a potential witness in the trial.

During jury selection on Tuesday, a list of "confirmed or potential" witnesses was presented by the judge. On that list were both Jill, 30, and her brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, PEOPLE confirmed. It's unclear if the two siblings are confirmed witnesses for the prosecution or defense at this time.

Josh, 33, was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty following an April arrest and was released pending his trial.

Josh, Jill duggar, and Derick dillard.

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Also on Wednesday, the judge ruled that the prosecution can admit his past molestation allegations as evidence in the current trial.

The previous scandal came to light in May 2015, when Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. Two of his sisters later came forward claiming to be victims.

Josh is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, who were previously featured on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting. Following Josh's arrest earlier this year, the couple issued a statement, saying: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

duggar family Josh Duggar

Most of the Duggar family has refrained from speaking publicly about Josh's case since he was arrested. In a brief statement to PEOPLE at the time, Jill and Derick said: "It is very sad."

Amid Josh's legal woes, TLC canceled the family's reality series, Counting On. In their statement, the network said it felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Their previous show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 following the molestation allegations made against Josh.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.