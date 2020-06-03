Kellie Chauvin separated from her husband on May 28 and is seeking a divorce

Wife of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Requests to Change Her Last Name in Divorce Filing

The wife of now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin has filed for divorce — and petitioned the court to allow her to revert to her maiden name.

Kellie Chauvin separated from her husband on May 28, according to the divorce filing obtained by PEOPLE. The separation came just one day before Chauvin was charged with third-degree in the death of George Floyd.

The divorce filing cites an "irretrievable breakdown" of the marriage. Derek and Kellie Chauvin married in June 2010. They had no children together, but Kellie had children from a previous marriage.

In addition to changing her last name, Kellie Chauvin wants the titles to both of their homes: the primary residence in Minnesota, and their second home near Orlando, Florida. She is not seeking spousal support, saying in the filing that she can support herself with her work as a realtor.

Last week, a video of Floyd being arrested by Minneapolis police officers went viral on social media, sparking widespread horror.

In the video, Chauvin can be seen with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck. Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach next to a Minneapolis patrol car.

Three officers held Floyd down, with Chauvin placing his weight on Floyd's neck with his left knee.

Floyd can be heard in the video groaning in pain while bystanders plead with Chauvin to be more gentle. Throughout the nearly-nine-minute clip, he repeatedly asks for help. He tells the officers that he cannot breathe and says that "everything hurts." The video continued even after Floyd was visibly still.

Chauvin and the other three officers present during the incident have since been fired, and Chauvin was charged Friday. Charges against the other three officers are likely, Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman has said.

In the days since the video's release, thousands of people have staged protests throughout Minneapolis and in other cities, some of which have turned destructive and led to violent clashes with police.

On Sunday, Kellie’s attorney, Amanda Mason-Sekula, issued a statement about her client. "This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family," she wrote. "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

"She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin," the statement continues. "While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time."

Derek Chauvin remains in jail with no bond, and has not entered a plea to the charges against him. He has not responded to the divorce filing.

