George Floyd's Brother 'Feeling Tears of Joy' After Derek Chauvin Is Convicted of Murder

"This right here's for everybody that's been in this situation," Rodney Floyd said after Derek Chauvin's conviction for second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd's brother, reacting to the guilty verdicts Tuesday that found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of Floyd's murder, said that while he can celebrate justice for his family, he's aware that other families are still waiting.

"I'm feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no [other] family in history got that far," Rodney Floyd said on MSNBC. Alluding to other Black victims of police violence across the country whose families did not have a chance to have their cases tried in court, he added: "This right here's for everybody's that been in this situation. Everybody."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chauvin, 44, was found guilty Tuesday of all charges he faced — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree murder — in the death of Floyd, 46, last May by kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while Floyd lay facedown on the pavement with his hands cuffed behind him. At the time he was under arrest for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs and will go directly to jail. He will be sentenced in eight weeks.

The recommended sentence in Minnesota for a first-time offender found guilty is 12-and-a-half years in prison for either second- or third-degree murder, and four years for second-degree manslaughter.

Broadcast images from Minneapolis, where the trial played out over three weeks of emotional, widely watched televised testimony, showed crowds responding with jubilation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, argued during the trial that Chauvin's restraint followed police training and protocols. He said Floyd's death did not result from the pressure placed by the officer, but rather from Floyd's preexisting medical condition and past history of drug use.