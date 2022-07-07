Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last December to violating George Floyd's civil rights in 2020 as well as those of a 14-year-old in 2017, according to multiple reports.

He will be given seven months credit for time served, making his sentence 245 months, or a little more than 20 years, KARE reports.

Prosecutors had asked for 25 years, while Chauvin's defense attorneys had asked for 20 years.

In 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison in Minnesota after being convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd. He learned his fate for his federal conviction on Thursday in U.S. District Court.

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin murdered Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than five minutes. The viral video of Floyd's murder was captured on video that went viral, sparking the nation's largest civil rights protests in decades along with continuing conversations about police brutality and racial injustice.

In December 2021, Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd's civil rights. Prosecutors charged Chauvin with multiple federal civil rights violations in two cases — one involving Floyd, and another involving a then 14-year-old in a 2017 case. In both instances, Chauvin held his knee on the neck of the victim in police custody, displaying what prosecutors said was "unreasonable force by a police officer."

Chauvin pleaded guilty to one count of violating the person's civil rights in each case, in exchange for prosecutors' agreement to dismiss other related charges, The Washington Post previously reported.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Chauvin requested he be allowed to serve his time in federal prison, as opposed to the state prison.

According to ABC News, per the agreement he signed in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minn., Chauvin must serve at least 20 years of his federal sentence.

Citing the agreement, the outlet reports Chauvin could have potentially been paroled after serving 15 years of his 22.5 year state prison sentence. But with his federal sentence, he will serve at least 20 years.

Floyd was detained by Minneapolis police for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. The bystander's video of his murder showed Chauvin, his hands in his pockets and his sunglasses perched atop his head, with Floyd underneath him crying out for his dead mother and repeatedly gasping, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin was fired a day after the murder.

Three other former police officers who responded to the call with Chauvin were also found guilty of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty to state charges in May, while the state trials of Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will begin in October.

