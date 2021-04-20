Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd

What Is Derek Chauvin's Prison Sentence Likely to Be After Conviction for George Floyd's Murder

Jurors on Tuesday found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd last May in an act caught on viral video that fueled a national reckoning on social justice, race and police brutality.

It's currently unclear how much time Chauvin, 44, will spend behind bars.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, while the penalty for third-degree murder is up to 25 years. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The presiding judge, Peter A. Cahill, has wide discretion in how he imposes the sentences. It's unclear whether the sentences will be imposed consecutively or concurrently — or whether Chauvin's status as a first-time offender will result in a shorter sentence.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin George Floyd (left) and Derek Chauvin | Credit: Splash

According to the New York Times, the recommended sentence for a first-time offender found guilty of second- or third-degree murder is 12 1/2 years in Minnesota. The recommended sentence for manslaughter is 4 years.

Floyd, 46, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill, died facedown on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him as Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

For three weeks, the trial played out with emotional, widely-watched televised testimony. At the guilty verdict, crowds nationwide responded with jubilation.

After the verdict was read, Chauvin was led away in handcuffs. Chauvin will remain in jail until his sentencing in eight weeks.

