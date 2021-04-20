Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington and Others React to Guilty Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial: 'History'

Guilty on all three counts.

The verdict comes nearly a year after Floyd, 46, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill, died facedown on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him as Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

Floyd's murder spawned protests and riots across the country last summer and sparked a reckoning about police brutality and racism in the United States.

"A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do," wrote Washington on Twitter. "There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."

"Hallelujah!!!!!!!!" wrote Carey, before adding, "A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future."

"History," tweeted Cardi B, sharing a tweet with the news from a fan.

"And this isn't even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He's gone. His family will never be made whole," wrote actress Yvette-Nicole Brown. "And how many #DerekChauvin's [sic] are there in the world & on the police force. There's more than ONE bad apple. But this enough for this moment. ❤️"

Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington, Cardi B Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

U.S. lawmakers, including former President Barack Obama, also reacted to the verdict.

"Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing," Obama wrote. "For almost a year, George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world — inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: would justice be done?"

"In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial," he continued, adding that the verdict today is a "necessary step" toward progress. He also shared prayers to Floyd's family.

"Today's verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun," wrote Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. "True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there. Too many Black people have lost — and continue to lose—their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state. … We must rebuild, restore, and reimagine the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Senators from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith echoed those sentiments in statements.

"Today's conviction was right. For the Floyd family, nothing will bring back George, but this verdict is a first step towards accountability," wrote Klobuchar. "This trial was about George Floyd's murder, but it also captured his life. … George Floyd should be alive today, and this conviction will not bring him back to us, nor will it bring us total justice. … And while Black Americans continue to be subjected to a system that keeps mothers and fathers up at night worrying about whether their children are going to come back home every time they get in a car, we know our work is not done. "

"Convicting Dereck Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a moment of accountability, and also a moment to recommit ourselves to the movement for racial justice his tragic murder sparked," added Smith. "What if this verdict is the beginning of a transformation in public safety for Minnesota and our country, where we move past the warrior model of policing and toward a model of truly protecting and serving? What if we rethink public safety so that Black and Brown people, and all people, truly feel safe and protected in their homes, neighborhoods and communities? This is the work ahead of all of us."

Other celebrities echoed their relief at the verdict and called for further justice.

"rest in JUSTICE George Floyd," tweeted Katy Perry.

"A moment of accountability 🙏🏼Finally #GeorgeFloyd," wrote Hayley Kiyoko.

"I could never possibly understand what it's like to be discriminated against due to the color of my skin but today all of my heart goes out to the black community. justice was achieved," tweeted Yungblud. "George Floyd should have never had his life taken so hatefully but let today be a day of progress for future generations to see."

Chauvin was taken away in handcuffs and will go directly to jail. He will be sentenced in eight weeks.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, while the penalty for third-degree murder is up to 25 years. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The presiding judge, Peter A. Cahill, has wide discretion in how he imposes the sentences. It's unclear whether the sentences will be imposed consecutively or concurrently — or whether Chauvin's status as a first-time offender will result in a shorter sentence.

According to the New York Times, the recommended sentence in for a first-time offender found guilty of second- or third-degree murder is 12 1/2 years in Minnesota. The recommended sentence for manslaughter is 4 years.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: