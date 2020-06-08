Derek Chauvin's Bail Set at $1.25 Million as He Remains Jailed After George Floyd's Death

A judge has set $1.25 million bail for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 44, appeared in the Hennepin County court via teleconference from prison on Monday afternoon. According to NBC news, he wore an orange jumpsuit and blue mask during the 11-minute hearing.

During the hearing, he hardly spoke, reports WAOW-TV. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not oppose the raised bond, which had previously been $500,000.

The judge set the bond at $1.25 million unconditional bail or a lower bail of $1 million with specific conditions. The $1 million bail conditions would require Chauvin to turn in his firearms and gun permits. He also can have no contact with Floyd’s family, nor can he work as a police officer or security guard while out on bail.

The former officer became national news last week when a video of Floyd being arrested by Minneapolis police officers went viral on social media, sparking widespread horror.

In the video, Chauvin can be seen with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck. Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach next to a Minneapolis patrol car.

Other officers held Floyd down, with Chauvin placing his weight on Floyd's neck with his left knee.

For minutes, Floyd can be heard in the video groaning in pain while bystanders plead with Chauvin to let up. Throughout the video, he repeatedly asks for help. He tells the officers that he cannot breathe and says that "everything hurts." The video continued even after Floyd was visibly still.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chavin was initially charged with third-degree murder. The charges were upgraded last week to include second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. He has not entered a plea, and will return to court on June 29. His attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Three other officers -- Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

They have not yet entered pleas and are being held at the Hennepin County jail on $1 million bail without conditions or $750,000 bail with conditions, the Star-Tribune reports.

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment, but told Today on Monday that his client was a rookie cop "doing what he thought was right." Court documents do not list attorneys for Kueng and Thao.

