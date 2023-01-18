Derek Chauvin's Attorney Asks Minnesota Appeals Court to Void Guilty Verdict in George Floyd's Killing

Derek Chauvin's attorney has asked a Minnesota appeals court to toss the ex-officer's murder convictions in the death of George Floyd.

Attorney William Mohrman spoke before a three-member panel on the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday and argued that extensive pre-trial publicity made it impossible for Chauvin to get a fair trial in 2021, according to National Public Radio.

"The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant can get a fair trial consistent with constitutional requirements in a courthouse surrounded by concrete block, barbed wire, two armored personnel carriers, and a squad of National Guard troops, all of which or whom are there for one purpose: in the event that the jury acquits the defendant," Mohrman said, per the Associated Press.

Mohrman outlined alleged legal errors made during the trial in his brief to the court, the Star Tribune reported.

Mohrman asked the panel to remedy the situation by granting Chauvin, 46, a new trial or reversing the state convictions, according to the Star Tribune.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in 46-year-old Floyd's death.

Chauvin, who is white, was recorded with his knee on Floyd's neck while the Black man pleaded for his life, saying, "I can't breathe."

In addition to the conviction in a state court, Chauvin pleaded guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, according to the Associated Press.

Chauvin is serving the sentences concurrently in Arizona, the AP said.

Neal Katyal, a special attorney for the state, said Chauvin got "one of the most transparent and thorough trials in our nation's history," according to the AP.

The "many arguments" by Chauvin's attorney "do not come close to justifying reversal" of the conviction, said Katyal, who was acting U.S. solicitor general during the Obama administration.

"Judge Cahill managed this trial with enormous care, and even if Chauvin could identify some minor fault, any error is harmless," Katyal said, according to the AP. "The evidence of Chauvin's guilt was captured on video for the world to see."

Each party was provided 15 minutes to make their case to the panel, according to the Star Tribune. A lot of time was given to the accusation that one juror allegedly lied during jury selection.

Brandon Mitchell, a Black man who was then 31, was one of the jurors who convicted Chauvin, the newspaper said. After the verdict, a photo of him at a Washington commemoration of the "I Have a Dream" speech in August 2020 drew criticism, along with potential grounds for an appeal, the newspaper said.

During jury selection, he reportedly said he had never been in a protest in Minneapolis after Floyd's death.

"I'd never been to [Washington] D.C.," Mitchell told the Star Tribune after the post surfaced. "The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something."

Even if Chauvin's appeal is granted, he would still be required to serve his federal prison sentence.

Minneapolis defense attorney Mike Brandt told the AP winning the appeal "would be functionally meaningless."

The appeals court said it would issue a ruling within 90 days.

