Derek Chauvin's Attorney Asks for Probation as Prosecutors Request 30-Year Sentence for George Floyd's Murder

In April, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd

While prosecutors in Minnesota have asked a judge to sentence Derek Chauvin 30 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, the former police officer's attorney is seeking probation and time served.

In a memo filed with the District Court of Hennepin County on Wednesday, prosecutors requested 360 months for Chauvin, 45, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.

According to the filing, a 30-year sentence is "double the upper limit of the presumptive range" and "would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community."

"Defendant brutally murdered Mr. Floyd, abusing the authority conferred by his badge. His actions traumatized Mr. Floyd's family, the bystanders who watched Mr. Floyd die, and the community. And his conduct shocked the Nation's conscience," the filing read. "No sentence can undo the damage Defendant's actions have inflicted. But the sentence the Court imposes must hold Defendant fully accountable for his reprehensible conduct."

Derek Chauvin

However, in a separate memo, defense attorney Eric J. Nelson argued that Chauvin should be given probation and time served, or a lighter sentence.

"Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a 'broken' system," Nelson wrote in the memo.

In the filing, Nelson said Chauvin was "unaware that he was even committing a crime" and "in his mind, he was simply performing his lawful duty in assisting other officers in the arrest of George Floyd."

"Mr. Chauvin's offense is best described as an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer and the training he had received—not intentional commission of an illegal act," Nelson wrote.

Nelson also claimed that Chauvin has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage and his client "is nearing the healthier years of his life."

"Independent of the long-term damage a prison sentence would inflict upon Mr. Chauvin's life prospects, given his age, convictions for officer-involved offenses significantly increase the likelihood of him becoming a target in prison," Nelson wrote.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

As a first-time offender in Minnesota, Chauvin faces a recommended penalty of 12-and-a-half years in prison. He could receive a higher sentence, however, and the most serious crime carries a maximum of 40 years.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him outside a Minneapolis convenience store — despite Floyd repeatedly telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

Floyd was unarmed at the time. Officers had pinned him to the ground, and placed him in handcuffs.

Last month, Nelson filed a motion for a new trial, alleging that Chauvin was not given a fair trial due to a number of misconducts made by the court and the prosecution.

In response to the motion, John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, previously told PEOPLE in a statement, "The court has already rejected many of these arguments and the State will vigorously oppose them."

