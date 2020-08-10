Denver Police Seek Leads in Arson House Fire That Killed 5 Members of ‘Thriving' Family

Colorado authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information about a house fire that killed a Senegalese family, including two young children

Colorado authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information about a house fire that killed a Senegalese family of 5, including two young children.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and killed Djibril and Adja Diol, and their 3-year-old daughter Kadidia. Also killed in the blaze was Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol and her daughter, Hawa Beye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three other people living in the two-story Denver house were able to escape from the second floor.

Police suspect arson and are investigating their deaths as a homicide.

“Early on in the investigation we determined this fire was intentionally set,” Denver Police Department Division Chief Joe Montoya said at a press conference Friday. “It was then converted into a homicide investigation.”

So far, there are no suspects.

“We need to find these individuals or individual and we have to be able to hold them accountable for what they did on that day,” Montoya said. “Beyond the money, what I’m asking for is a heartfelt plea. I want people to look into their hearts...This was a family that was thriving. They were headed in the right direction.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Montoya said investigators have not determined a motive or if their deaths are bias-related.

“We don’t want to get tunnel-visioned into a motive,” he said. "There are some cases, on the front end it's very evident as to what the motive was for a crime. This is not one of those cases. We have to go into this very open-minded and look at every possible angle and if at some point we determine it was hate motivated or bias motivated then we will definitely share it with the community.”

Djibril Diol “was doing all the things he needed to do to provide his family with an amazing life in America, and that was all cut short on that day,” Montoya said.

Djibril Diol’s brother Moussa has asked for justice for his family.

“That was my family,” he said. “My everything. It hurts a lot to wake up and lose your family like that. Nobody deserves this. We just want justice.”

A GoFundme page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Djiby, a young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering, has left behind a community that he so deeply loved and cared for," according to the page. "We are saddened by the loss of a loving Dad, a nurturing husband, and a caring brother to all of us."