Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Allegedly Drugged Her Years Ago, Had Pornography Addiction

James Toliver Craig was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Angela Craig, a mom of six, say police

By
Published on March 21, 2023 03:28 PM
James Craig and Angela Craig
James Craig and Angela Craig. Photo: Facebook

Authorities say the Colorado dentist suspected of killing his wife by slipping poison into her protein shakes allegedly had a history of drugging her.

James Toliver Craig was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Angela Craig, the Aurora Police Department announced.

It's unclear if Craig has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The 45-year-old dentist is accused of killing Angela, his wife and the mother of his six children, by fatally dosing her with potassium cyanide between March 6 and March 15.

According to the arrest affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE, this isn't the first time Craig allegedly poisoned her.

Authorities claim Craig previously poisoned Angela, 43, "five to six years ago."

A person close to the victim allegedly told police that Craig had "drugged her [Angela] (with an unknown drug) because he had planned to go into their bathroom and give himself a lethal injection of something and commit suicide."

"James told Angela he drugged her so she wouldn't find him, nor be able to save him, which would give the lethal drugs time to kill him," the redacted affidavit reads.

Citing text messages between the couple, authorities claim Angela was aware of the prior alleged poisoning attempt.

"I feel drugged," she texted James from the hospital March 6.

"Given our history, I know that must be triggering," he allegedly responded. "Just for the record, I didn't drug you."

Craig also had a long-standing obsession with pornography and a record of cheating on his wife, the affidavit alleges.

A person close to Angela allegedly told police Craig claimed he was "addicted to porn since he was a teenager" and had "multiple affairs with several women."

The affairs were ongoing, according to police, who alleged they found evidence Craig was exchanging "intimate" and "sexually explicit" emails with an orthodontist in Austin, Texas, with whom he wanted to "start a new life with."

His alleged lover flew to Aurora to visit him while Angela was in the hospital, per the affidavit.

Court records indicate Craig will appear in court Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

