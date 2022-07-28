"I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors on Wednesday

Dentist Accused of Murder During African Safari Trip Denies Allegations: 'I Did Not Kill My Wife'

A dentist on trial for the murder of his wife during a hunting trip in Africa is pleading his case.

On Wednesday, Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors, "I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Larry, 67, is currently charged with murder and mail fraud in connection with the 2016 death of his wife, Bianca Rudolph, who died from a fatal shotgun blast to the chest while they vacationed in Zambia six years ago.

The couple was getting ready to leave their hunting camp in Kafue National Park on the morning of Oct. 11, when Bianca died from a fatal shotgun blast to the chest.

Per the AP, Larry testified that a shotgun the pair had obtained to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding Bianca. He said that he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunfire and found his wife bleeding on the floor afterward.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larry Rudolph Credit: Facebook

The former dentist from the Pittsburgh area suspected that the shotgun had been left loaded from the hunt the previous day and that the gun went off while Bianca was trying to pack it into its case, according to a federal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Federal authorities got involved in the case after a friend of Bianca's told authorities on Oct. 27, 2016, that she wanted the FBI to investigate her friend's death because she suspected foul play, claiming that Larry had cheated on his wife and had been having an affair at the time of her death.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this month, prosecutors said that Larry allegedly confessed to the crime during an argument with his longtime girlfriend, Lori Milliron.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell told the jury during the trial's opening statements that Rudolph said, "I killed my f-----g wife for you," the AP reported.

Larry allegedly admitted to the crime while out to dinner with Milliron at a Phoenix steakhouse when he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his spouse's death, Grewell told the jury, according to the AP.

Prosecutors alleged that Larry killed his wife of 34 years so he could collect millions of dollars in life insurance benefits.

RELATED VIDEO: Trial Begins for Big Game Hunter Accused of Murdering Wife on African Safari, Claiming It Was Accidental

David Markus, an attorney representing Rudolph at his murder trial, denied that his client made the statement to Milliron, claiming that a witness, who allegedly overheard their conversation, was mistaken.

He told the jury that Larry really said, "They're saying I killed my f-----g wife for you," the AP reported.

"If that is what this case depends on, I can't believe we're going to be here for three weeks," Markus added.