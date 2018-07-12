Dental Hygienist Allegedly Fatally Rammed Woman with Her Mercedes — and Said God Made Her Do It

A 46-year-old Florida woman who allegedly admitted to fatally striking a woman with her Mercedes Benz will stand trial this fall on several charges, a court official tell PEOPLE.

April Thomason, 46, is accused of killing Stephanie Collins on Sept. 16, 2015, as the 49-year-old woman was walking with her friend on a Key West sidewalk.

Thomason faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Thomason, the records state, also tried to run over Collins’ friend, who jumped out of the way as the vehicle hopped the curb.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a request from Kevin McCarthy, Thomason’s public defender, to have the trial moved two hours north to Plantation Key, which McCarthy believed was a more favorable location for Thomason, the court official says.

McCarthy argued the case has received too much media coverage in the area, it would be impossible to amass an unbiased jury pool.

Thomason has pleaded not guilty by reason of temporary insanity; she claims she was experiencing withdrawals after not taking Xanax, which her doctor prescribed, for eight days.

According to the court official, Thomason told police that at the time of the deadly incident, she was coming down off the anti-anxiety medication. Records allege she began praying while sitting inside her car, and allegedly said God distracted her, causing the fatality.

“She said she didn’t know if she hit the female, because God arched her back, causing her to look up, so she did not see the female,” reads the police report on the crash.

Jury selection has been scheduled for Sept. 17.

If a jury cannot be selected, the proceedings will be move to Plantation Key.

Police said Thomason also said she tried to strike a bicyclist with her car.

McCarthy could not be reached for comment.