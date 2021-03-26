Youngest Boulder Shooting Victim Denny Stong Died Trying To Save Others: Friend

Stong, 20, who was training to be a pilot, worked at the grocery store where 10 people were killed

Denny Stong, 20, of Boulder, Colo., loved riding motorcycles and flying model airplanes, and he dreamed of becoming a pilot.

To earn money for lessons at flight school, Stong, the youngest of the 10 people fatally shot Monday at Boulder grocery store King Soopers, worked there as a cashier, shelf stocker and doing "anything they wanted," recalls Laura Spicer, whose son Ben, 20, became best friends with Stong after meeting him in middle school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Denny was a gregarious kid," says Spicer. "Always had something to do and somewhere to go. He really grew up when he decided that he really wanted to become a pilot."

The day of the shooting, Stong saved lives, friend James Noland wrote on a verified GoFundMe page he started for Stong's family.

"I'm hearing from different people that Denny was not just a victim," he wrote, "but a hero who guided people out of the store through the back and was leading people to safety before losing his life."

Denny Stong Image zoom Denny Stong | Credit: Facebook

"He simply showed up to work," wrote Nolan, "and was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Stong worked through the pandemic as a frontline worker, his Facebook account indicates, with a photo around his profile picture surrounded by the words: "I can't stay home. I am a grocery store worker."

A 2019 graduate of Fairview High in Boulder, Stong wore a Santa hat to class each day of every December, recalled his former teacher there of three years there, Amy Nelson, to 9 News. "I thought about the Santa hat," she told the station, noting he also carried a speaker between classes and played "old soul or holiday music."

Outside of school and work, Stong rode dirt bikes and motorcycles, says Spicer, and enjoyed flying model airplanes. In 2018 he joined the Boulder Aeromodeling Society with his father, and held an active membership through the end of 2020, says president Aidan Sesnic in a statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He was also a history buff planning to take part in a Civil War reenactment, reports The Denver Post.

Friends have shared with multiple media outlets what a kind person he was, an attribute Spicer saw in his outsized kindness towards her son. "He kept showing up in spite of the fact that he had a very shy friend, who was my son," she recalls. "He took him under his wing. He'd be the voice and the guide. Ben was shy but he wanted to do it. Denny would open the doors and grab him by the hand and say 'come on.'"

Stong had a girlfriend, she says, and felt optimistic about his future.