Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins Following Allegation He Threatened to Kill His Ex

Police have issued an arrest warrant for NBA star DeMarcus Cousins on accusations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, confirm to PEOPLE that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the recently-married Los Angeles Lakers player.

Cousins, 29, of the Los Angeles Lakers, has been formally charged with third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

The charge follows allegations from Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, who filed a complaint with Mobile Police indicating the athlete threatened to kill her the day before his wedding on August 24 to longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang.

Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West, allegedly told police he told her over the phone he’d “put a bullet in [her] f—ing head” after she informed him their 7-year-old son, Amir, would not be attending his Atlanta wedding.

West further alleged in court documents seeking a restraining order against the athlete that Cousins said he was going to kill her “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

Mobile Police Department spokesperson Charlette Solis told AL.com that “it is up to (Cousins) to turn himself in” to authorities.

West alleged in court documents Cousins once choked her.

It is unclear in what court West sought the order of protection.

The four-time NBA All-Star has sustained three injuries in recent years, including a torn quad this past April and a torn ACL earlier this summer.

Efforts to reach Cousins and his representatives were unsuccessful Friday.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.