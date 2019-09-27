Delta Ramp Worker Arrested for Alleged Role in $300,000 Cash Heist at JFK Airport

Image zoom Delta Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

A Delta employee has been arrested after roughly $300,000 went missing from JFK Airport in New York earlier this week.

Quincy Thorpe, a ramp agent for Delta airlines, was arrested on Thursday morning in his New York City home by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officers and FBI agents, according to NBC News. Thorpe was arrested for an alleged role in the theft of the money, which is still missing.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by New York station NBC 4, Thorpe was responsible for scanning and loading eight bags of cash on to Delta flight 1225 going to Miami, Florida on September 24. The bags had been previously dropped off by an armored vehicle and contained thousands of dollars in both U.S. and foreign currency.

But instead of scanning and loading all eight bags on the plane, Thorpe allegedly only loaded seven of the bags; when the flight landed in Miami, Delta realized that one of the bags, which contained about $258,000, was missing, according to the complaint obtained by NBC 4.

As the outlet reports, Thorpe was caught on surveillance camera “putting all the bags on the plane — except for one, which he did not scan and placed in a vehicle and drove off with, the complaint says.”

He called out sick from work the next two days, NBC 4 reported.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Thorpe appeared in federal court in Brooklyn. NBC 4 said that a friend paid his $80,000 bond. A lawyer for Thorpe could not immediately be found by PEOPLE.

A spokeswoman for Port Authority told NBC 4 on Wednesday that police and the FBI are investigating the theft. Port Authority police could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE on Thursday, but NBC 4 reported that the investigation is still ongoing.

A Delta spokesman tells PEOPLE in a statement, “The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members.”

The statement continues: “We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own.”