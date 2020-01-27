Delta Employee Shot and Killed in Parking Lot Near Atlanta Airport

Alexis Reed Facebook

A Delta Air Lines is mourning the loss of one of their own after an employee was shot in a parking lot outside of an Atlanta airport.

Alexis Reed, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an employee parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday night, the College Park Police Department told PEOPLE.

Police said officers located an unresponsive Reed at the scene around 10:30 p.m. and immediately provided medical assistance.

Reed was transported to a local hospital and did not survive her injuries, according to authorities.

Delta Air Lines confirmed Reed’s death to PEOPLE on Monday.

“The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning,” the airline said in a statement. “Late last night, an Atlanta colleague passed away after a shooting at the Camp Creek employee parking lot. We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement.”

Reed was a below-wing employee, a spokesperson for Delta told PEOPLE.

The parking lot where Reed was found is located off Camp Creek Parkway and is two miles northwest from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The security at the lot was seen checking badges as employees drove into the lot on Monday, according to local news station 11 Alive. The outlet reported that Delta shuttle buses drive employees from the parking lot to the airport on a regular basis.

A spokesperson for the College Park Police Department told PEOPLE that investigators are treating the incident as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested so far, police said.