Sister of Delphi Murder Victim Says 'Every Day I Pray for Answers,' as Killer Remains at Large

For as long as she could remember, Kelsi German wanted to be a news reporter. In fact, during her freshman year at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., German took nothing but journalism classes.

"My entire life, that's all I wanted to do," German explains.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But then, in early 2017, everything changed. Her 13-year-old sister, Liberty "Libby" German, and her best friend, Abigail "Abby" Williams, were abducted and murdered while hiking a trail in Delphi. Their bodies were found the following day alongside a creek about a mile from where they were last seen.

Days after Libby and Abby's deaths, authorities released photos taken from Libby's cell phone that showed a man on the trail. They also released a brief audio clip of his voice — also pulled from Libby's phone — as well as a police sketch of the unidentified man, who was later named as the main suspect in the girls' murders.

On April 12, the tragic killings will be examined in-depth on People Magazine Investigates: The Delphi Killer, at 10 ET/9 CT on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+.

After losing her sister and best friend, Kelsi German shifted her academic focus to psychology and criminal justice in order to help people like herself — the loved ones left behind after murders.

"I had this switch that went off in my head and I found my passion with helping people in the true crime community, especially," German, 21, tells PEOPLE. "And then I found a career path that would get me to the spot I wanted to be in, where I could help these people for the rest of my life. And now, that's what I'm planning on doing."

liberty german and abigail williams Image zoom Libby German and Abby Williams | Credit: Courtesy Mike and Becky Patty

The recently-engaged German is now at Purdue University, studying forensic science — but she isn't planning on using her education to bring her sister's killer to justice.

For more on the unsolved Delphi murders, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"If I learn something in my classes, it might be something new that the detectives haven't thought about," German reasons. "I use it to my advantage, and I'll be like, 'Hey, what about this?' or 'Have you guys tried that?' It's a nice way for me to be able to help them in a different way and also meet all of these people going into the forensic science field who are so interested in these kind of cases that are going unsolved right now."

Investigators say the best piece of evidence they have in this case is the video and audio Libby captured with her phone, in which the suspect can apparently be heard saying, "Guys, down the hill." Detectives are still receiving tips about the murders daily, and are running down every lead they get, German says.

German says she's confident someone will eventually come forward with key information police need to make an arrest, and dreams of the day detectives call her with the news.

"I can't wait for that day," German says. "I pray every day that today is the day. I think it's going to be such a bittersweet moment, because it's not like the whole chapter is going to be closed — but one page of that will be done and we'll have answers and we'll have a face that we can put to it. It's going to be amazing. I can't wait to get justice for both of the girls and I pray it comes sooner rather than later."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In fact, she hopes that that call comes this year — what would have been the girls' senior year of high school.

"We've waited so long for answers," German says, "so it would be nice to have closure and the girls can have their day and we can be done."