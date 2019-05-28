Del. Woman Bludgeoned to Death in Her Sleep by Jealous Husband Angry She Had Talked to Ex

A Delaware man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal 2016 murder of his girlfriend, who was beaten to death as she slept.

Steven Pierce, 45, was sentenced last week to life in prison plus 25 years following his conviction in April for the first-degree murder of Heather Stamper.

Pierce, an Elsmere resident, was also found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

A press release from Delaware’s Department of Justice states Pierce bludgeoned Stamper to death in July 2016 as she slept in her bedroom.

“Investigators found Pierce became jealous believing that Stamper, 31, of Delaware City, was speaking to an old boyfriend,” the release explains.

According to authorities, Stamper died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police arrested Pierce the day after the murder, after he called 911 and said he’d discovered her shot with her wrists cut.

State investigators learned that, hours after the killing, Pierce went to a friend’s home and discussed his crime and potential punishment.

“This is my last night of freedom,” Pierce told an unnamed witness. “I am going to be a lifer come tomorrow.”

Prosecutors also presented evidence at trial indicating Pierce asked an acquaintance if he could borrow a gun to kill Stamper.

Pierce’s attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An online obituary says Stamper enjoyed reading and taking long walks, and that she loved dolphins and pink daisies.

“Heather will be missed by all that knew and loved her,” the obituary reads.