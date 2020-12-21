The murder-suicide was witnessed by at least two children

'Dedicated' Mom of 5 Is Fatally Stabbed in Ill. Home, Suspect Dies After Jumping Out Window

Last week, police in Chicago were called to an apartment in the Brighton Park neighborhood, arriving to find two people dead: a 37-year-old woman and her alleged killer, who stabbed himself before jumping out a second-floor window.

According to investigators, a 13-year-old girl called 911 on Thursday morning to report a domestic violence incident in progress.

Police say at least two children witnessed the violent attack.

The unidentified teen said a woman, identified as Maria Saleski, was being stabbed to death by a man who was now threatening to stab himself.

That man has not been identified. Police have not specified the nature of the relationship between Saleski and the man, who was 31.

After killing Saleski by stabbing her in the chest twice, police said the man plunged the same knife into his chest and neck.

He then jumped from one of the windows.

Police pulled up to find him outside, speaking incoherently.

Saleski and her killer were rushed to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit Saleski's five children.

The page describes her family as "broken."