No Evidence Suggests Killing of Georgia Mom Debbie Collier Was Kidnapping-Related or a Suicide: Cops

An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her

Published on September 22, 2022 01:11 PM
Debbie Collier
Debbie Collier. Photo: Facebook

Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account.

In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping."

The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens resident's death was not a suicide.

Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband and her adult daughter.

Both said they were concerned after the daughter received a disturbing message from her mother's Venmo account as part of a nearly $2,400 Venmo transfer.

The message sent via Venmo read: "They are not going to let me go, love you."

Collier was found dead the following day, at the bottom of a steep embankment in a wooded area in Habersham County.

She was on her back, nude and appeared to have been burned about the abdomen. Her right hand was still gripping the base of a small tree.

A cause of death is still pending but police have classified it as a homicide.

In addition, Wednesday's update from the sheriff's office noted several search warrants have already been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and that interviews have already been conducted with "those closest to the victim."

Collier was last seen leaving her house on Sept. 9 with only her driver's license and her debit card.

Her daughter tried calling her phone several times, but Collier never answered. When police tried her number, it went straight to voicemail.

Collier worked for years at Carriage House Realty in Athens as the front office manager.

Investigators have released few details about her death.

Officials have not yet commented on any possible persons of interest or potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.

