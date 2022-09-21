Body of Mom Who Messaged Daughter 'They're Not Going to Let Me Go' Before Vanishing Was Found Naked and Burned

The body of Georgia mother Debbie Collier was discovered by authorities naked and partially burned at the bottom of steep embankment, according to the police report on her killing.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the incident report regarding the search for 59-year-old Athens resident Deborrah Collier, who was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband and her adult daughter.

Both were concerned after the daughter received a disturbing message from her mom as part of a nearly $2,400 Venmo transfer.

The missing persons case shifted to a murder investigation the next day, when Collier — who had messaged her daughter, "They are not going to let me go, love you" — was found on her back in a wooded area in Habersham County.

Athens is an hour's drive from the site where Collier's body was located.

The police report says Collier was still "grasping a small tree with her right hand" at the base of an embankment when her body was found.

Nearby, police spotted the remnants of a fire, according to the report, which further notes Collier's remains were "apparently burned with what appeared to be charring to her abdomen."

Before they discovered Collier's body, the police happened upon a blue tarp. It, too, was partially burned.

The report indicates the officers who found her were able to immediately identify her as the missing mom.

Additionally, the report indicates other items of evidence were recovered from the scene, but it does not specify what those items were.

Collier was last seen leaving her house on Sept. 9 with only her driver's license and her debit card.

Her daughter tried calling her phone several times, but Collier never answered. When police tried her number, it went straight to voicemail.

Collier worked for years at Carriage House Realty in Athens as the front office manager.

Investigators have released few details about her death, including how Collier died.

Officials have not yet commented on any possible persons of interest or potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.