On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body

On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store at 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 10 and leaving 14 minutes later.

In the footage, Collier can be seen in a maroon shirt with the number 34 on it. She's also wearing an orange visor, black sneakers and is seen carrying a blue handbag.

When Collier's husband and daughter filed a missing person report for the Athens woman on Sept. 10, they said she had left her house on Sept. 9 with only her driver's license and debit card.

They both said they were concerned about Collier after the daughter received a disturbing message from her mother's Venmo account as part of a nearly $2,400 Venmo transfer.

The message sent via Venmo read: "They are not going to let me go, love you."

Police have since noted they've found no evidence to suggest Collier was abducted, or that her death was a suicide.

The footage from the store also shows Collier at the register, buying a refillable torch lighter, a rain poncho, papers towels, a blue 7.5 x 9.5 tarp and an orange reusable tote bag. When her body was found, she was found next to a tarp and tote bag, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

"In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," a press release states. "All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store."

When she was found, Collier was nude, on her back. It appeared she had been burned about the abdomen and there was a blue tarp nearby. Her right hand was still gripping the base of a small tree.

A cause of death is still pending, but police have classified it as a homicide.

Authorities have revealed several search warrants have already been executed "at locations tied to the victim" and that interviews have already been conducted with "those closest to the victim."

Collier had worked for years at Carriage House Realty in Athens as the front office manager.

Officials have not yet commented on any possible persons of interest or potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.