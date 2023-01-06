Deaths of Pa. Couple Found Inside Home Ruled Double-Homicide as Police Search for Suspect

The bodies of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajka were discovered inside their Chester Heights Borough home on Jan. 2

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 6, 2023 02:08 PM
Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko
Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko. Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A husband and wife were found dead inside their Pennsylvania home on Jan. 2 — and authorities believe they were killed.

The grim discovery was made after troopers were called to complete a welfare check at the couple's home in Chester Heights Borough around 5:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The pair were later identified by authorities as 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajka.

While the Delaware County Medical Examiner ruled the couple's deaths a double-homicide, a cause of death for both victims has yet to be publicly released.

Details regarding when and how the Zajkos were killed remain scarce, and a suspect has not been identified.

A neighbor recalled his brief encounters with the couple in an interview with NBC 10.

"His yard was always great and we would just wave to them in passing and they were always so friendly," Dan Steinhaus said.

Other neighbors told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the Zajkos had lived in the home for decades and generally kept to themselves.

Anyone with information on the double-homicide is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K, Media at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

