Death of 2-Year-Old Maryland Girl Ruled Homicide by Fentanyl Intoxication

The Baltimore Police Department has determined that 2-year-old Journey Sharp's death was a homicide and was caused by fentanyl intoxication, according to a press release.

First responders found the girl unresponsive inside a Parkton Street home on Jan. 15, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, medical examiners reportedly revealed on March 10 that Sharp had died of drug intoxication — specifically fentanyl.

The toddler was remembered on a GoFundMe campaign launched to help with funeral costs as a girl who was "full of peace and joy" and loved to dance.

"But, most importantly, she loved everyone she came in contact with," the fundraiser reads.

Police have not made any arrests, but said in the release that charges are pending. It's not clear who will be charged in connection with the case.