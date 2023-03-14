Death of 2-Year-Old Maryland Girl Ruled Homicide by Fentanyl Intoxication

No arrests have been made in the case, which has been ruled a homicide

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 14, 2023 04:24 PM
Journey Sharp
Journey Sharp. Photo: GoFundMe

The Baltimore Police Department has determined that 2-year-old Journey Sharp's death was a homicide and was caused by fentanyl intoxication, according to a press release.

First responders found the girl unresponsive inside a Parkton Street home on Jan. 15, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, medical examiners reportedly revealed on March 10 that Sharp had died of drug intoxication — specifically fentanyl.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The toddler was remembered on a GoFundMe campaign launched to help with funeral costs as a girl who was "full of peace and joy" and loved to dance.

"But, most importantly, she loved everyone she came in contact with," the fundraiser reads.

Police have not made any arrests, but said in the release that charges are pending. It's not clear who will be charged in connection with the case.

Related Articles
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters
SHAWN ROUNSAVALL, 2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Hot Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
Lydia Elking, 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'
15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched So Many Lives'
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly One Month After Disappearance 
tyler lawrence
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House 
Luz Hernandez, One Arrested, Second Sought in Slaying of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in Slaying of N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
The Body of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby was discovered on a logging road in Isle of Wight County on January 13, 2023
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Carlos Lugo
'Happy, Friendly' Texas Boy, 14, Found Fatally Shot 2 Weeks After Going Missing
karon blake
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko
Deaths of Pa. Couple Found Inside Home Ruled Double-Homicide as Police Search for Suspect
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
Christy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola
2 Men Indicted by Grand Jury for 2021 Deaths of Model and Architect Dumped Outside Hospitals After Party
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
Kaari Thompson, Toddler Killed Grocery Shopping
4-Year-Old Pa. Girl Is Allegedly Shot to Death While Grocery Shopping with Her Mom