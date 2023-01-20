'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey

Soon after Amie Harwick's death, police zeroed in on her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who she sought two protective orders against. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 20, 2023 09:23 AM
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
Dr. Amie Harwick; Gareth Pursehouse. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Youtube

In the early hours of Feb. 15, 2020, officers found 38-year-old Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick mortally wounded after allegedly being thrown over the third-story balcony of her Hollywood home.

It was determined that Harwick — who was once engaged to Price is Right star Drew Carey — died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso. There was also evidence of manual strangulation and a struggle and forced entry inside the home. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Harwick's death will be the focus of the first episode of the new six-part series Death By Fame, about the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood's most promising stars.

The episode "Celebrity Sexpert," which recounts the brutal murder of Harwick, premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT on ID and discovery+.

(Watch an exclusive trailer for the series below.)

Soon after Harwick's death, police zeroed in on her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who she dated a decade earlier and sought two protective orders against. The last order expired in 2015.

"He kept finding her, kept seeking her out," her friend Hernando Chaves previously told PEOPLE. "He didn't respect the end of the relationship."

A month before she died, she had a chance encounter with Pursehouse at an adult industry awards show on Jan. 16, 2020 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

"Initially, he reacted with anger and hostility and he was yelling and she kind of jumped into therapist mode," Chaves said.

Chaves said Pursehouse approached Harwick again after the show.

"It was a very tense, very anxious and very fearful night for her in many respects," he said.

The night of the murder, she went out for a fun night with some girlfriends to a burlesque show. When she got home around 1 a.m., she returned a text from her best friend Robert Coshland about a restaurant he wanted to try in Scotland where he, his wife and Harwick planned to visit in April.

"She responded, 'Wow, that looks great,'" he previously told PEOPLE. "And within 10 minutes, she was dead."

Pursehouse has since been charged with murder and residential burglary "with the special circumstance allegation of lying-in-wait," according to a 2020 press release.

He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is pending in Los Angeles, and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Watch the premiere of Death by Fame on ID and discovery+ on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

