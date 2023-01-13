Missing Ohio Teen Is Found Shot Dead in Alley 13 Years After Her Father's Unsolved Killing

DeAsia Green's father, DeAndre Green, was killed in 2010

By Greg Hanlon
Published on January 13, 2023 12:23 PM
DeAsia Green
DeAsia Green.

A missing 15-year-old girl was found fatally shot in an alley in Toledo, Ohio, and her mother is calling for justice.

DeAsia Green, 15, was found on Jan. 9. Police are investigating her death as homicide, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced.

Police say DeAsia was last seen at her home on Dec. 31. Her family has said they planned to pick her up at a friend's house on Jan 3, but when they went there, DeAsia wasn't there.

During the period DeAsia was missing, the family said they exchanged text messages with her but didn't have contact with her on the phone.

Toledo police Sgt. Mike Kurjan said DeAsia had run away before the past, but her family contacted police and "had some intuition that this was a little different than previously."

DeAsia was a freshman at Toledo's Start High School, WTVG reports.

In 2010, her father, DeAndre Green, was the victim of a homicide that is still unsolved.

In a Facebook post, her mother, TeeTee Means, wrote, "Your daddy was killed," adding that the family is still hoping for justice in that case.

In another post, Means wrote, "Please I need justice for my baby."

At a vigil for her daughter, Means told WTOP, "This is a wakeup call. You can't do this, like, — these guns. You all have to put them down."

She added, "All this senseless, nonsense killing. For no reason, and it's all kids."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.

