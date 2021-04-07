The identities of the mother and son have not been revealed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Dead Woman Found in Calif. Trash Receptacle Believed to Be 75-Year-Old Missing Person

A woman was found dead in a trash receptacle in Huntington Park, Calif., on Monday.

The woman is believed to be a 75-year-old missing person, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed in a press release.

On Sunday, at around 10:30 p.m. police responded to a location on the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street in Huntington Park with regards to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The police then "contacted the informant (resident) who stated their vehicle was missing along with a 75 year-old female family member," the press release stated.

"Preliminary information revealed foul play at the location and a stolen vehicle/missing persons investigation was initiated," according to investigators.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, police found the stolen vehicle and the missing 75-year-old woman's son inside the car.

Hours later at around 6:30 a.m., investigators found the woman's body in a trash receptacle near the location of the stolen car. The 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause has yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The woman's son is a person of interest and is being detained pending the ongoing investigation.