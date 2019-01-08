Baby's Dead Body Found in Portable Cooler on the Side of Georgia Road After 'Several Days'

Georgia police launched an investigation after locals discovered a baby’s dead body inside a cooler left near the side of a road.

The deceased newborn was found Sunday on Troup County Rd., which is located approximately 65 miles from Atlanta, according to officials of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and investigators found a deceased newborn child in a portable cooler bag, authorities said in a statement on Monday.

“Witnesses in the area stated the cooler had been on the side of the road near the wood-line for several days, possibly up to a week,” the statement read. “The cooler is light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top, front and sides.”

Sgt. Stewart Smith told the LaGrange Daily News that the deceased child is white and several days to a few weeks old.

An autopsy on the child is scheduled for Tuesday.

The baby’s sex and name have yet to be identified.

A spokesperson for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If anyone has any information regarding this case you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.