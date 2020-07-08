The dispute between neighbors began in early March after the dog attacked an elderly woman

3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Girl Who Called for Help, After Dispute Over Dog Turns Deadly

A Florida father and his 11-year-old daughter are dead after their neighbor, whose dog was deemed dangerous in court, went into their home and fatally shot them.

On Monday afternoon, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

"If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand... A little girl calls in saying, 'There's someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family is dead,’" St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said, KMOV reports.

Authorities have identified the victims as Guy Alexander Hansman, 55, and his daughter, 11-year-old Harper. The now-deceased suspect was identified as Ronald Delserro, 82.

Delserro is believed to have shot both Guy and Harper after both parties returned from the courthouse, where earlier that day, Delserro's bullmastiff, Roxy, had been deemed dangerous.

"They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim's house," Mascara said at a news conference, according to WPTV.

Upon arrival, responding officers encountered Delserro inside the home and exchanged gunfire. A SWAT team was able to enter the home and locate Delserro, who had also been fatally shot. It is unclear whether his injuries were self-inflicted.

Guy was found dead inside his home. Harper was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police confirmed it was Harper who made the initial 911 call.

Four other people inside the home managed to escape.

“It’s just tragic and it’s not supposed to happen in Port St. Lucie,” neighbor and longtime resident, Charles Dagata, told WPEC. “The rage that we’re into right now is really not good, and to do this over a dog is senseless, and a little girl died.”

The contention between the neighbors begin in early March, when Roxy attacked an elderly woman living at the Hansmans' home.

"I believe this to be an intentional act of violence against these neighbors," said Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard DelToro on Monday. "It's tragic. You can't rationalize irrational behavior."