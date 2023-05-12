Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby's Restaurant in Louisiana

New Iberia police said the body is that of a female employee who worked at the restaurant

By
Published on May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
General view of Arby's Restaurant
Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty

Police are investigating the death of a female restaurant employee, whose body was discovered in the freezer of an Arby's in Louisiana this week.

Another employee of the New Iberia restaurant, located about 130 miles west of New Orleans, found the body inside the freezer at about 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday night., authorities said.

Despite initially calling the death "suspicious," according to KLFY TV, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN TV in Lafayette that he believes it could be accidental.

"A situation like this is unusual, so we're taking extra precautions during the investigation," Laseter told the station. "[We] pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident."

​The coroner's office is currently working to confirm the woman's identity and her cause of death, per KADN.

"We're going to re-examine all the evidence ... and they're going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a [final] determination is made," Laseter told KADN.

The investigation is ongoing, Laseter added.

A spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

