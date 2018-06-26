Body Found in the Home of New York Giants Cornerback Janoris Jenkins

A man’s body was discovered in the New Jersey home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday.

Fair Lawn Police arrived at his home to investigate after receiving a call at about 10:22 a.m., according to NewJersey.com.

Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo told the outlet the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating the incident.

“The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified,” Calo said in a statement to the outlet.

The body was discovered by a worker at the house, the Fair Lawn Daily Voice reports.

Janoris Jenkins AP/REX/Shutterstock

A rep for Jenkins did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the New York Giants tells PEOPLE, “We are aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Jenkins, 29, has been in Florida since the team completed their minicamp two weeks ago, according to ESPN. The outlet reports he is aware of the situation.

I’ve also learned Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home…he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

Also last night in NJ, a man claiming to be Janoris Jenkins’ brother was on a Jet Blue flight to Fort Lauderdale from Newark to allegedly meet up with Janoris. The man caused delays because he was too scared to fly according to witnesses I spoke to. He got off the plane #giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted Jenkins had family staying in his home and had planned to return to New Jersey today.

Police outside the home of Janoris Jenkins Courtesy Jerry DeMarco

The football player previously played for the University of North Alabama and the University of Florida. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He signed on with the Giants in March 2016 for a five-year contract.