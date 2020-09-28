Police responded to a call of an injured person and discovered the unresponsive male infant

Body of Newborn Baby Boy Found Behind Az. Strip Mall as Police Turn to Public for Leads

A newborn baby boy was found dead outside behind a strip mall in Phoenix on Thursday, and police are asking the public for help, the Associated Press reports.

Phoenix police responded to a call of an injured person at about 1 p.m. and discovered an unresponsive male infant, KIRO7 reports.

“Phoenix Fire pronounced the infant deceased at the scene,” according to a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department’s official Twitter account.

The AP reports that police have been searching surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

Law enforcement are allegedly trying to determine whether the baby died at a different location before being brought to the intersection at 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Fox10 Phoenix reports that a man working in a nearby barber shop said a couple entered the shop and asked him to call for help after seeing the infant outside.

"She said, 'I have seen some baby in a truck.' I said, 'Where's the baby?' [She said] 'Over the back door.' I went around the back and I saw the baby there in the truck," the man in the barber shop said, according to Fox10.