A newly-engaged woman was brutally stabbed multiple times while jogging near her Washington, D.C. home Tuesday night.

In a desperate attempt to save her own life, 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez stumbled into a local Chinese restaurant covered in her own blood. Once inside, Martinez collapsed prompting customers to rush to her side, Chief of Police Peter Newsham explained during a press conference Wednesday.

In surveillance footage obtained from the eatery, bystanders can be seen trying to revive Martinez as they waited for EMS to arrive, Chief Newsham said.

Martinez was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

While the investigation is ongoing, Chief Newsham believes it was a “random attack.”

“This is one of those types of unsettling incidents that sometimes happens in large cities, but it seems like a singular incident.”

Wendy K. Martinez Facebook

The suspect, who was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, can be seen fleeing the scene in what appears to be a mustard-colored sweatshirt.

“The best thing we can do right now is identify the suspect,” Chief Newsham continued. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

The murder weapon — a knife — was recovered near the scene.

Also in the press conference, Chief Newsham described Martinez as an “avid runner” who spent most of her evenings jogging around the city.

In addition to her athleticism, Martinez served as Chief of Staff of FiscalNote, a privately held software, data, and media company headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Wendy Karina Martinez and Daniel Hincapie Facebook

“The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night,” FiscalNote wrote on Twitter.

“Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.”

Wendy Karina Martinez Courtesy Martinez Family

Martinez was also newly engaged. “Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional,” Martinez’s family said in a statement obtained by NBC 4 Washington.

“Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend would be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week.”