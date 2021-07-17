D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooters

6-Year-Old Girl Killed, 5 Others Injured in D.C. Shooting: 'Our City Is Heartbroken,' Mayor Says

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five others injured in a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., Friday night.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said in a video posted to the department's social media.

Police responded to the scene after hearing gunfire and encountered six victims, including the 6-year-old girl who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The wounded victims, three adult men and two adult women, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Benedict confirmed.

"There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city and too many children are being harmed, innocent children, by gunfire," he said in the video.

Benedict also called on the public to help identify any suspects: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of that victim and all the victim's of tonight's shooting," he said. "We're asking for the public's assistance to bring these shooters to justice, if anybody has any information please call us."

"Any shooting that takes place in the city is unacceptable, and again, we're responding to too many calls of children being affected by gunfire," he later added to reporters near the scene, according to The New York Times. "So please help us bring these shooters to justice."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also reacted to the news of the shooting on Twitter.

"Today our city is heartbroken," she wrote alongside a photo showing the city's tip line. "A child's life was taken, and there is no way to make sense of the callousness or cruelty."

"We will never accept gun violence as normal, & we must never allow people to get away with murdering our children," Bowser continued. "If you have information, please share it."