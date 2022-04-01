Investigators are still trying to determine how the fetuses ended up in Lauren Handy's home

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist.

At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.

News footage from Wednesday shows forensic specialists exiting the home with coolers and red hazardous waste bags.

The frozen fetuses had been aborted in accordance with the city's laws, Metropolitan Police sources tell PEOPLE.

But now, D.C. detectives are actively investigating how the remains ended up in Handy's house, and what Handy may have planned to do with them, according to the sources.

Authorities have said that they raided the home after receiving a tip that there was possibly bio-hazardous material inside.

WUSA was outside Handy's home at the time of the raid and tried interviewing her. Handy reportedly told the station "people will freak out when they hear" what was inside her home.

The raid happened on the same day Handy learned she had been indicted along with eight others on federal felony conspiracy charges. Handy and her co-defendants are accused of blocking access to a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020. A statement from the Department of Justice alleges Handy directed a "clinic blockade" that was broadcast live on Facebook.

According to the indictment, "Handy [and her co-defendants] forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes."

The statement continues: "The indictment also alleges that the nine defendants violated the FACE Act by using a physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with the clinic's employees and a patient, because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services."

PEOPLE was unable to reach Handy by phone Friday.

It is unclear if she has entered pleas to the federal charges or obtained an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.