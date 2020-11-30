The couple's bodies were found more than 12 hours after Christina Francis shared troubling posts on Facebook

D.C. Police Detective Who Was ‘Stand-Up Guy’ Is Fatally Shot by His Wife Before She Turns Gun on Herself

A Washington, D.C. police detective was fatally shot by his wife, who then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Friday, Charles County, Maryland, deputies responded to a 911 call about two people dead in their Waldorf home. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the bodies belonged to Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The couple were found by Christina's father, who became worried for his daughter after being unable to reach her all day.

Evidence recovered from the scene indicated Christina had fatally shot her husband before killing herself.

Hours earlier, Christina Francis had updated her Facebook page with a series of concerning posts about her family that had numerous typos.

One post, which was shared at 3:19 a.m., included a video from the couple's wedding day. Along with the video, Christina wrote, "This day meant everything to me. This marriage wasn put together for a great reson. couldn't more confident and stayed forever not giving up. I love you and what we had together. U you all I even want NEEDED. YOU AND I BELONGED TOGETHEN AND ALWAYS. We had 6 years of experience and nmemories that should have taken presence over everything in everything we did but be got lost in petty s--- you believed was a mistake. AMD tests immature."

The 41-year-old also updated her cover photo and profile picture to photos of the couple together. In her final post at 3:27 a.m., Christina Francis called the couple's two teenage children "my pride and joy."

"My children aren my pride and joy. I pray they follow never dream trey theh have and I knken theh Jace the strength for it. They are perfect crestionsneho deserve all life has to offer him. I love you both with my heart," the post read.

The couple's bodies wouldn't be discovered until 6 p.m. that night — more than 12 hours later.

Timothy Francis was with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department for more than 20 years, according to the department.

"Tim was one of the best detectives in CID," the police union tweeted on Saturday. "His father was also a detective that worked nearly 45 years for MPD. Tim was a stand up guy that always held his ground. We are all still reeling from this news. The MPD has lost a true detective today and he will not soon be replaced."