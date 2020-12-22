Isaac Moye, 43, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 24-year-old Unique Harris

D.C. Mom Vanished Overnight in 2010 While Her Young Kids Were Sleeping — and Suspect Is Arrested

Authorities have accused a Washington D.C. man in the killing of a young mother, whose body has never been found.

Isaac Moye, 43, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 24-year-old Unique Harris.

“I hope & pray EVERY parent out here can rest a little bit easier,” Harris’ mother, Valencia Harris, a motivational speaker and advocate for missing, exploited and domestic/homicidal violence wrote on Facebook, after the arrest. “My child's life, & passing WILL NOT be in vain!”

Harris disappeared from her Southeast Washington D.C. home on Oct. 9, 2010, just hours after she watched a movie with her children, according to the Washington Post.

Police searched for Harris, a mother of two, for eight years before she was declared dead in 2018.

A year earlier, in 2017, police allegedly linked DNA evidence found on a couch cushion in Harris’ apartment to Moye, the Post reports.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Post, an informant who had spent time behind bars with Moye said he told him about a “missing girl" and remembered Moye declaring that he would never be caught “because he did it the right way so they will never figure it out.”

Police said Moye was wearing a GPS tracker at the time of Harris' disappearance that proved he was at her apartment complex overnight when she went missing, the Post reports.

Police said Moye had previously been arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, distribution of narcotics and fugitive from justice.

According to the Post, Moye pleaded not guilty in D.C. Superior Court Monday.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Moye’s public defender could not be reached for comment.