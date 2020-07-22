Olga Ooro, 34, was last seen Thursday, outside her apartment building in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

D.C. Mom Missing 6 Days Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances,’ as Her Son's Grandpa Finds Him Home Alone

Police in Washington, D.C. are asking the public for help in finding a woman who disappeared last week outside her apartment building.

Olga Ooro, 34, is missing under suspicious circumstances after she was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, on Thursday evening, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Ooro was last seen walking away from her apartment building, WRCTV reports. Over the weekend, her father came to her apartment to pick up her son, and was alarmed when he found the child home alone.

Her case is listed as "critical."

Friends and acquaintances of the missing woman say Ooro would never intentionally leave her son by himself.

"I’m hoping and praying they are able to find her because I feel for her son. I’m about to cry," neighbor Michelle Boyd told WRCTV. "This is really scary."

Ooro is described as a black female, with a dark brown complexion, 5’9” in height, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.