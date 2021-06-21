The assault is the third suspected anti-LGBTQ hate crime in D.C. this month

D.C. Man on a Date Is Attacked with Glass Bottle in Possible Anti-LGBTQ Hate Crime, Police Say

A D.C. man was hit over the head with a glass beer bottle while walking with a date Friday in what police are investigating as a suspected LGBTQ hate crime.

According to a police incident report obtained by PEOPLE, Aaron Arnwine was walking with a male date in Northeast D.C. Friday when they were approached by a suspect yelling homophobic slurs.

Police said the suspect then approached Arnwine and struck him in the back of the head with a glass beer bottle.

"I noticed him running toward me out of the corner of my eye and then he broke a beer bottle over the back of my head," Arnwine told FOX 5. "I'm praying for God to change his heart, that he realizes that violence, initiating violence over something that petty is stupid and that there are consequences to that."

The suspect took off after the attack and was seen running through an alleyway. No suspect has been arrested in the assault and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third suspected anti-LGBTQ hate crime attack in the city this June.

On June 12, a 13-year-old male brandished a machete and threatened a gay man while he was dining.

According to the incident report, the teen approached the victim "while appearing to stab cicadas on the ground" and then "stating 'I'll silence you' and motioning the large knife at [the victim]." The teen was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

On June 6, a transgender woman was attacked by three people at a laundromat, FOX 5 reports. The victim told police she was stabbed in the head. All three suspects were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.