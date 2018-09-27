Slain D.C. Jogger Wendy Martinez Laid to Rest Wearing Her Wedding Dress in Hometown Funeral

Exactly one week after her brutal murder, Wendy Martinez was laid to rest in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Florida.

For the service on Tuesday, which brought together dozens of friends and family members, Martinez was dressed in what would have been her reception gown for her upcoming wedding.

“She loved that dress. She said this is definitely the one for Colombia. She loved Colombia and we know why. She loved Colombia because of Daniel,” Martinez’s mother Cora Martinez told West Palm Beach News.

Days before her death, Martinez’s boyfriend Daniel Hincapie proposed.

On Sept. 18, Martinez was stabbed to death while jogging near her home in Washington, D.C. She was 35.

Wendy Martinez Courtesy Martinez Family

In a desperate attempt to save her own life, Martinez stumbled into a local Chinese restaurant covered in her own blood. Once inside, Martinez collapsed prompting customers to rush to her side, Chief of Police Peter Newsham explained during a press conference the day after her death.

In surveillance footage obtained from the eatery, bystanders can be seen trying to revive Martinez as they waited for EMS to arrive, Chief Newsham said. Martinez was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

