Slain D.C. Jogger Wendy Martinez Laid to Rest Wearing Her Wedding Dress in Hometown Funeral

Exactly one week after her brutal murder, Wendy Martinez was laid to rest in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Florida.
For the service on Tuesday, which brought together dozens of friends and family members, Martinez was dressed in what would have been her reception gown for her upcoming wedding.
“She loved that dress. She said this is definitely the one for Colombia. She loved Colombia and we know why. She loved Colombia because of Daniel,” Martinez’s mother Cora Martinez told West Palm Beach News.
Days before her death, Martinez’s boyfriend Daniel Hincapie proposed.
On Sept. 18, Martinez was stabbed to death while jogging near her home in Washington, D.C. She was 35.
In a desperate attempt to save her own life, Martinez stumbled into a local Chinese restaurant covered in her own blood. Once inside, Martinez collapsed prompting customers to rush to her side, Chief of Police Peter Newsham explained during a press conference the day after her death.
In surveillance footage obtained from the eatery, bystanders can be seen trying to revive Martinez as they waited for EMS to arrive, Chief Newsham said. Martinez was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
On Sept. 20, Newsham identified Martinez’s suspected killer as 23-year-old Anthony Crawford.
Crawford has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Described as an “avid runner” by her family, Martinez jogged “to release stress and has probably done that trail 100 times,” Martinez’s former coworker Omar Franco told PEOPLE. “It is supposed to be safe.”
“She was perfect, smart and curious about learning everything she could concerning how Washington, D.C. runs,” Franco continued.
Franco first met Martinez when she had been selected by the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan group targeting issues affecting American Hispanics. At the time, she was a student at Florida Atlantic University.
“She worked as a right hand for me doing research and was always smiling and eager to learn. She never cussed and was bright and enthusiastic,” Franco said. “This is such a tragedy.”
RELATED: Mom of Jogger Stabbed to Death in D.C. Says She Has ‘No Hate’ for Her Daughter’s Killer
Martinez’s fiancé also opened up about her death. “I was so excited. I was the happiest man in the world, engaged with the love of my life. Finding dates, venues, thinking about logistics,” Hincapie explained in the news conference last week.
“And suddenly she’s gone. It’s a real tragedy,” Hincapie said.
Prior to her death, Martinez served as Chief of Staff of FiscalNote, a privately held software, data, and media company headquartered in Washington, D.C.
“The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night,” FiscalNote wrote on Twitter.
“Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.”