Wendy Martinez was always happy and rarely — if ever — in a bad mood when she served as a six-week intern for Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in Washington, D.C., in 2006.

“She was perfect, smart and curious about learning everything she could concerning how Washington, D.C. runs,” her officemate Omar Franco, now a federal lobbyist who was then the congressman’s chief of staff, tells PEOPLE.

“She worked as a right hand for me doing research and was always smiling and eager to learn. She never cussed and was bright and enthusiastic,” Franco says. “This is such a tragedy.”

Martinez, 35 and newly engaged, was fatally stabbed Tuesday night while she jogged around D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

Police have arrested Anthony Crawford, 23, in what they believe was an “unprovoked” murder. He remains in custody and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Martinez died in an area hospital after attempting to get help in a Chinese restaurant where customers tried to save her. Video from the restaurant shows Martinez bleeding and seriously injured after being attacked.

RELATED: Victim ‘Was Excited’ for Upcoming Wedding After Getting Engaged Days Before Stabbing

Wendy Martinez (right) Facebook

Fit and a longtime runner from West Palm Beach, Florida, she had gotten engaged last week to boyfriend Daniel Hincapie and was the happiest she has been in years, says Franco.

Described as an “avid runner” by her family, Martinez jogged “to release stress and has probably done that trail 100 times,” Franco says. “It is supposed to be safe.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters this week that even he was struck by the nature of the slaying.

“I think that this is very unsettling for anyone who lives in this city,” he said. “This is a very isolated instance — you don’t see crimes like this very much, even in the course of my career.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Martinez “radiated love. She was full of energy. She was so excited,” said Hincapie, her fiancé, according to ABC News. “She’s the representation of a lot of things we want to be: kindness, helpfulness, how to be a friend, how to be a partner.”

“I think that’s her representation of who she was, her legacy and how she is living,” Hincapie continued. “She’s here with us.”

Franco first met Martinez when she had been selected by the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan group targeting issues affecting American Hispanics. At the time, she was a student at Florida Atlantic University.

Franco remembers her as embodying “what the organization’s internship was about.”

RELATED: Mom of Jogger Stabbed to Death in D.C. Says She Has ‘No Hate’ for Daughter’s Killer

Wendy Martinez Facebook

“She was very ambitious, and when I saw her last May she was unbelievably happy in her job with FiscalNote, a privately held software and media company [where she worked as chief of staff]”, he says. “She told me that she had found her calling.”

Several years ago, Rep. Diaz-Balart’s staff honored Martinez for her success in her Washington endeavors because they were so proud of her.

“There is no way we will let Wendy’s memory fade,” Franco tells PEOPLE.

“A group of us will plan a scholarship or something comparable to keep her name alive. This is not the last time people will hear of Wendy Martinez.”